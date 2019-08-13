Margot Robbie's Champagne Manicure Is Sparking The Chicest Nail-Polish Trend

As Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood continues to make headlines and dominate at the box office, Margot Robbie has never had more eyes on her. From her windswept blonde waves to her smoldering eyes, every aspect of the Aussie star's look — both on-screen and on the red carpet — oozes an effortless, non-showy kind of elegance. That aura extends to her current nail-polish shade of choice: sheer champagne.
A cross between a glossy topcoat and J.Lo's favorite white-pearl manicure, the champagne polish is barely-there, almost transparent, but glistens like a 14-carat diamond when the light hits just so. Scroll ahead for a close-up peek, then keep clicking to find the polishes you can use to get the same look.
Chantecaille Celestial Sheer Topcoat
This nail topper comes in three opalescent shades: pink, aqua, and white. All are stunning and sheer, but this silvery tone is the closest to Robbie's almost crystal-clear champagne manicure.
Essie Nail Polish in Imported Bubbly
This pinky-pearl shade is a top-seller at Ulta Beauty, and is likely to sell out this fall when the champagne polish trend takes off. (Yes, we're calling it now.)
Kendra Scott Shimmer Coat
You can use this iridescent top coat on its own or layered over a neutral base shade (like Essie Ballet Slippers) for a more opaque look.
Yves Saint Laurent Nail Polish in 112 Blanc Figuratif
From the chic French brand's spring collection came this sheer silver polish that gives your nails a cool, frosty finish.
