Margot Robbie's Champagne Manicure Is Sparking The Chicest Nail-Polish Trend

Megan Decker
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.
As Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood continues to make headlines and dominate at the box office, Margot Robbie has never had more eyes on her. From her windswept blonde waves to her smoldering eyes, every aspect of the Aussie star's look — both on-screen and on the red carpet — oozes an effortless, non-showy kind of elegance. That aura extends to her current nail-polish shade of choice: sheer champagne.
A cross between a glossy topcoat and J.Lo's favorite white-pearl manicure, the champagne polish is barely-there, almost transparent, but glistens like a 14-carat diamond when the light hits just so. Scroll ahead for a close-up peek, then keep clicking to find the polishes you can use to get the same look.
Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik — who works with other trend-setting clients like J.Lo and Selena Gomez — gave the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star her most recent manicure using a sheer opalescent polish. "Champagne everything," he captioned the shot, with Robbie's hands aptly wrapped around a flute of bubbly. While we're not sure of the exact polish he used on Robbie's short, perfectly-shaped nailss, we have a few guesses...
Chantecaille Celestial Sheer Topcoat



This nail topper comes in three opalescent shades: pink, aqua, and white. All are stunning and sheer, but this silvery tone is the closest to Robbie's almost crystal-clear champagne manicure.
Essie Nail Polish in Imported Bubbly



This pinky-pearl shade is a top-seller at Ulta Beauty, and is likely to sell out this fall when the champagne polish trend takes off. (Yes, we're calling it now.)
Kendra Scott Shimmer Coat



You can use this iridescent top coat on its own or layered over a neutral base shade (like Essie Ballet Slippers) for a more opaque look.
Zoya Sparkle Gloss



Who wouldn't want to wear a sparkle gloss on their fingernails?
Yves Saint Laurent Nail Polish in 112 Blanc Figuratif



From the chic French brand's spring collection came this sheer silver polish that gives your nails a cool, frosty finish.
