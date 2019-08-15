As Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood continues to make headlines and dominate at the box office, Margot Robbie has never had more eyes on her. From her windswept blonde waves to her smouldering eyes, every aspect of the Aussie star's look — both on-screen and on the red carpet — oozes an effortless, non-showy kind of elegance. That aura extends to her current nail polish shade of choice: sheer champagne.
A cross between a glossy topcoat and J.Lo's favourite white-pearl manicure, the champagne polish is barely-there, almost transparent, but glistens like a 14-carat diamond when the light hits just so. Scroll ahead for a close-up peek, then keep clicking to find the polishes you can use to get the same look.
