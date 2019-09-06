Unlike the September impulse splurge on the perfect autumn (insert whatever suede item you have in your cart right now), a fresh manicure is low-risk, high reward. All you have to do is find a night to wipe off your summery French-dip design, and paint on a new one that feels crisp, cool, and perfectly autumnal. You can use that dried-up bottle of Wicked from your own collection, or drop £7.99 on a shiny new shade that's right in line with the season's trends.
We highly recommend the latter. Whether your dream manicure is shimmery and neutral or glossy and dark, you can find six autumn nail polishes — all begging to be matched with knits and leather boots — in Essie's aptly-named collection, Sweater Weather. From a muted yellow to a fresh take on forest green, scroll through to see and shop all the newest, most gorgeous (and, notably, limited-edition) Essie bottles before they sell out.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
