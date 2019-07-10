Essie's Trilogy Collection Is Here — & All 21 Shades Are Stunning

We all have a go-to Essie shade. This time of year, you might be repeatedly reaching for the summery best-sellers, like opaque white Blanc or the pearlescent baby-blue Bikini So Teeny. Whatever your favorites, we highly recommend clearing a little space beside them because Essie just dropped a brand-new, 3-part polish collection with 21 gorgeous shades that are sure to be future cult classics.
The brand's Trilogy collection is a little different from the launches Essie has done in the past. Instead of introducing a few new shades in the same color family and formula, Trilogy — comprised of the Rocky Rose, Sunrush Metals, and Gorge-ous Geodes segments — includes polishes in both the classic Essie formula and the long-wearing Couture Gel technology. When it comes to colors, the line features a fun mix of gemstone, matte, and metallic shades inspired by the natural wonders of the world.
Click through the polish gallery ahead to get a close-up of all 21 brand-new bottles, and express order the ones you love to instantly upgrade your current collection.
