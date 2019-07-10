Essie's Trilogy Collection Is Here — & All 21 Shades Are Stunning

The brand's Trilogy collection is a little different from the launches Essie has done in the past. Instead of introducing a few new shades in the same color family and formula, Trilogy — comprised of the Rocky Rose, Sunrush Metals, and Gorge-ous Geodes segments — includes polishes in both the classic Essie formula and the long-wearing Couture Gel technology. When it comes to colors, the line features a fun mix of gemstone, matte, and metallic shades inspired by the natural wonders of the world.