So, how’s wearing stacked eyelashes, really? I don’t know if it’s a regular thing for me, for two reasons that have nothing to do with the actual products themselves. The first being my deep commitment to my hardcore eyeliner lifestyle, and I like oil cleansing more than I like having on fake eyelashes. Bonded lashes are removed with oil, so I’d have to swap my entire makeup routine in order to make this a regular thing. The second is that yes, these should last for up to ten days with proper application and you can wear them to bed and pretty much anywhere you like, but as a deeply restless and violent sleeper, that is not the case on my end. Really — after my first application, I woke up in a sea of tiny lash feathers all over my pillows, which made me sad because of the time, effort, and expense involved. But that’s not saying I didn’t deeply enjoy this, I did — I think I’m going to save these for special occasions when I can prepare ahead of time. I found the actual application period incredibly relaxing and therapeutic, getting the same level of satisfaction you get from doing crafts, which says a lot considering, you know, the panic attack I had last time I had lash extensions.