These Are The 2021 Destinations Brits Are Searching For

With much of the UK now in lockdown or lockdown-like Tier 4, few of us are expecting to take a holiday in the immediate future.
Recent research suggests that nearly a quarter of British millennials have been converted to domestic travel for good after 2020 became the year of the staycation.
However, this isn't preventing many Brits from looking into international travel for later in 2021.
According to a new analysis of Google search data by Club Med, the Maldives is currently the most searched for destination among Brits hoping to travel abroad.
Mexico and Thailand are the second and third most searched for destinations on Google, suggesting that many Brits are hoping to venture further afield after being relatively restricted in 2020.
With South Africa and Mauritius also making the list, it seems that soaking up some sun is also a priority for many travellers – perfectly understandable in the depths of the drizzly British winter.
However, the UK's departure from the EU doesn't seem to have dented the popularity of familiar European holiday hotspots. Turkey, Spain, Malta and Portugal all rank among the most searched for destinations.
Check out the top 10 most searched for international travel destinations on Google:
1. Maldives
2. Mexico
3. Thailand
4. Turkey
5. Spain
6. USA
7. Malta
8. Portugal
9. Mauritius
10. South Africa
With 2020 making #WFHLife more common than ever before, some Brits might be considering relocating abroad for a short period of time. After all, the beauty of working remotely is that you can do it from anywhere you like.
Recent research has revealed the best European cities for remote working, with Madrid, Istanbul and Budapest appearing at the top of the list.