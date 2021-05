I Inhabit An In-Between Place: Exhausted But Unable To Sleep, Tired But Wired

While our experiences of the last year vary wildly according to who we are, what we do, how much money we have and how unlucky we have been, our bodies have processed the heartache, anger, uncertainty and stress in a similar way. Dr Linda Blair is a chartered clinical psychologist. She explains that we have all been depleted, exhausted. "The brain has a danger detection system called the amygdala ," she tells me over the phone. "For much of the last 14 months it will have been on high alert, what’s commonly known as fight-or-flight. But that’s meant to be a temporary reaction to an immediate threat, not something that’s sustained for this long. Many of my clients are exhausted, in a similar way to you. They are stuck in an in-between place because of the continuing fear of uncertainty and a sense that they don’t really know where to go or what to do next."