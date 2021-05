Pollen Can Damage Your Skin – Here’s How To Combat It

Without sounding too much like a boring biology lesson, pollen is a powdery matter made up of tiny seeds from plants and flowers, and it's often invisible to the naked eye. According to the NHS , allergies occur when our immune system reacts to particular substances, hence the strong physical symptoms many of us experience with hay fever. Unfortunately for allergy sufferers, research has found that reactions can take place on our skin, too, as Nalan Aksahin, senior aesthetician and skin expert at Rejuv Lab London explains: "Pollen's effects on the skin are common, though often overlooked, with precedence often given on the symptoms presented in the eyes and nose. As an allergy, the body's natural instinct is to fight the pollen when inhaled or if it comes in direct contact with the skin. This causes an inflammatory response on the skin that can lead to a rash , impairing the skin barrier and causing irritation and sensitivity ."