Dunking your face in ice water for tighter pores and brighter, less puffy skin is one of the oldest beauty “tricks” in the book. Mommie Dearest made the practice part of cinema history in 1981; Bella Hadid films herself doing it for Instagram four decades later, and suddenly a whole new generation is inspired to do the same. The appeal of the hack is clear: it’s easy, costs £0, and is such a violent shock to the constitution, you figure it has to be doing something. Plus, countless wellness practitioners (not to mention Wim Hof ) extol the full-body benefits of cold plunges, so the exposure alone must have some benefit, right? Unfortunately, there’s no evidence to suggest that sticking your face in ice water — or massaging it with a cold metal roller — is going to result in any long-term improvements where pores and puffiness are concerned.