Forget The Ice Roller: This Is The Most Effective Skin “De-Puffer”

Dr. Idriss says that, because arnica has such a rich history in homeopathic medicine, it’s easy for Western consumers to mistake the herb for something “woo-woo” — but she has science to back up her claims. Prior to launching the serum roller, she performed an independent clinical study of 26 participants who used the serum roller for five minutes a day for four weeks. 92% reported skin feeling “refreshed” and less irritated, while over 85% reported their skin as “less puffy” and less red. The latter point shows that the arnica in the serum is not irritating the skin but helping address what Dr. Idriss calls “transient redness,” which is the cause of many skin concerns that play into the look of tiredness. “There are two types of discoloration: brown discoloration (sun spots, brown spots) and the other is redness,” explains Dr. Idriss. Once you calm that brown discoloration, chances are you'll start to notice redness that the brown was masking. "Not many people have homogenous redness that looks like blush," Dr. Idriss adds. "Most people have redness on their face that looks like enlarged blood vessels, open capillaries. The second part is addressing that.”