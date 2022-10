You don't often hear the words ‘Amazon’ and ‘luxury beauty’ together in the same sentence. The first is where we go for paperbacks and discounted electronics, not usually indulgent, hydrating serums and luxurious night masks. Now, though, all of that has changed thanks to the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon — an opportunity to shop celebrity-fave names and cult-classic products with ease, just as you would your next book club read or a new electric toothbrush.