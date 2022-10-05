You don't often hear the words ‘Amazon’ and ‘luxury beauty’ together in the same sentence. The first is where we go for paperbacks and discounted electronics, not usually indulgent, hydrating serums and luxurious night masks. Now, though, all of that has changed thanks to the launch of Luxury Stores at Amazon — an opportunity to shop celebrity-fave names and cult-classic products with ease, just as you would your next book club read or a new electric toothbrush.
The launch kicks off with an exciting lineup: Dr Barbara Sturm, Omorovicza, RéVive and Pietro Simone. That's over 150 of their bestselling creams, serums and more available for customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — and all with Amazon’s fuss-free delivery.
Of course, whether you’re a luxury beauty novice or a fanatic with your own bursting bathroom cabinet, that is a lot of product to scroll through. Plus, it's a chunk of money to consider spending, especially when the lowest prices start at £28 and increase to an eyewatering £1155. So, to make your life easier, we’ve done all the hard work for you.
Ahead, discover the top products from each brand that are really worth your time, your money and a spot in your next Amazon cart.
