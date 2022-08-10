I'm a journalist but I’m a Harry Styles fangirl first and foremost. So when news of a new Pleasing collection trickled into my inbox recently, I may have uttered a shriek or two (please, I’m only human and this is Harry Styles we’re talking about).
Hot Holiday is inspired by all things summer and includes a four-shade, biodegradable nail polish set (The Hot Holiday Set, £68, or £21 for the yellow and blue individual polishes) plus a soothing tonic, The Pleasing Spritz, £26, and The Pleasing Everybody Oil, £47 (all available now on Pleasing.com). They're joined by a run of limited-edition apparel, including a yellow Pleasing Hoodie, £115, Beach Towel, £58, and Beach Bag, £58.
The press release cooks up an idyllic image, not unlike Harry’s "Golden" music video: "Think of being on the Italian coast in the middle of summer, where the Mediterranean sun has warmed the sand between your toes and the sound of the ocean waves crashing is all that occupies your mind." But with campaign imagery by photographer Tom Johnson, we think it's more coastal grandma chic via the best, brightest and brashest of the British seaside.
Take, for example, the names of the four nail polish shades: Beach Ball (a deep, ocean-blue opaque gloss), Nonna’s Sorbet (a yellow opaque gloss), Harry’s Chair (a seaweed-green opaque gloss) and Wet Bottoms (a high-gloss, clear topper for a wet-look finish). It’s retro, it’s campy and perfect for the heat we're experiencing right now.
Styles obsessive I may be but I was still keen to find out whether the collection is actually any good and worth the buck. (£21 for one nail varnish — really, Harold?)
I tested the entire lineup. Read on for my honest thoughts.
We often run into products that not only have to be seen to be believed but also put to the test. Tried & True is where we suss out these trending goods and services by taking them for an IRL spin to discover if they're up to the job and worth your time and money.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.