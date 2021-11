An Unfiltered Review Of Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing

For Harry Styles fans, "Pleasing" has long been embedded in their vernacular, which is why the internet almost broke when the brand launched online this week. The collection includes four nail polishes inspired by "the pearl within the oyster", with glossy and matte shades in hot pink, blue-black, white and pearl. They'll cost you £16 each or £50 for the set. That's not all, though. There's also The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, £27 , which boasts moisturising vitamin B5 and antioxidants to protect skin against the environment, as well as The Pleasing Pen, £23 , a dual-ended eye gel and lip oil with skin-softening glycerin and squalane