Yes, Coachella Is Still Worth It

But it didn’t last for long. Because it turns out the most shocking part of the weekend wasn’t the moment Styles brought out Shania Twain to sensually croon “You’re Still The One,” or when CL brought out her former 2NE1 group members — Park Bom, Sandara, and Minzy — to take over 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever and perform their global hit “I Am The Best.” It was how easily our tunes changed about the festival altogether. Despite any COVID hesitancy or reservations about being at the festival, and in spite of the absolute chaos that was every moment outside of it, that all washed away as soon as an artist, whether it was Harry on the main stage, or Italian rock band and Eurovision winners Måneskin on Mojave, strummed that first chord or belted that first note. (It's important to acknowledge that both of us are not immunocompromised, something that impacted our decision to attend the festival as well as our feelings of safety while there. This is not the case for everyone).