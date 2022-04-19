Yes, Coachella Is Still Worth It

Part of the overwhelming chaos of the festival had to do with the fact we were all finally experiencing what we had been deprived of for so long — the simple but powerful pleasure of being together and hearing artists you love with people who appreciate them as much as you. The loss of collective experiences was another thing the pandemic had ripped from us. There was a greater appreciation for the actual music and artists we were seeing on stage and IRL — because we were able to see them at all, and more importantly, enjoy this art together. In many ways, as we stood alongside other fans swaying to Styles’ new single “Boyfriends,” it felt like a reset back to basics and the OG ethos of the festival altogether: to just enjoy and celebrate the music. (And this year’s fashion taking a backseat really shows that it was actually all about the music!).