Beyoncé Just Smashed Coachella & Twitter Can't Handle It

Nick Levine
Last night, Beyoncé became only the third female solo act (after Björk and Lady Gaga) to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Many fans who weren't lucky enough to bag tickets for the California weekender watched a live-stream online, which meant a pretty early start to Sunday morning for UK-based members of the Beyhive.
But setting a 6.30am alarm and making some super-strong coffee was certainly worth it. Queen Bey delivered an incendiary, all-killer-no-filler set which featured over 100 dancers, an actual marching band and a cameo from husband Jay-Z. She even welcomed Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams onstage for a Destiny's Child reunion (the first since Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl halftime show) comprising renditions of "Lose My Breath", "Say My Name" and "Soldier".
Beyoncé thrilled fans, too, by singing '"Lift Every Voice and Sing", the song often referred to as America's "Black National Anthem", and bringing sister Solange onstage to dance with her. During a flawless two-hour set, she also paid tribute to Nina Simone, spotlighted quotes from Malcolm X, and sang iconic hits like "Crazy in Love", "Irreplaceable", "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", "Drunk in Love" and "Formation".
The response on Twitter was so overwhelmingly positive that #Beychella is trending this morning. Check out a selection of the most memorable reactions below.
Longtime Beyoncé stan Adele enjoyed the set so much, she posted clips of her ecstatic reactions on Instagram.

Mood 3 #Beychella

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Beyoncé will be slaying again next Saturday (21st April) when she headlines Coachella's second (and final) weekend. That gives us a full seven days to find our wigs and re-attach them to our heads - a little more securely, this time.
