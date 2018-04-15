Beyoncé Just Smashed Coachella & Twitter Can't Handle It

DESTINYS CHILD #Beychella pic.twitter.com/y5pA27VQ3I— BEYONCE KNOWLES (@IconicBeyPics) April 15, 2018
What Beyoncé did by transitioning ‘Lift Every Voice & Sing’ into ‘Formation’ is remind the world that no matter how lit ‘Formation’ is & has always been its purpose is to empower Black women. The way things get appropriated around here, it was appreciated & necessary. #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/uPADaGxE2c— ESSENCE (@Essence) April 15, 2018
So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her damn nail polish? We don’t deserve her! @coachella #coachella #beychella pic.twitter.com/R27kQ5lIBs— Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 15, 2018
The Black National Anthem.— Suck My Cockiness (@Alowishus0207) April 15, 2018
Malcolm X quotes.
Nina Simone samples.
Stepping and marching bands.
Jigga for the deja vu.
A Destiny’s Child reunion.
A Solange dance collabo.
The greatest living entertainer is a Black woman named Beyonce. This is not up for debate.#Beychella
Went to the club, came home and fell asleep on my sofa and woke up jusssst in time for Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. Would you look at God?! pic.twitter.com/SA0GgaQ4ti— Clardi B (@claraamfo) April 15, 2018
my knees are weak with fear just looking at her on that tiny elevated platform during drunk in love ?— G??♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) April 15, 2018
I know we like to over do it for Beyonce. But this is seriously amazing. Beyonce is next level right now. My soul is snatched.— Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) April 15, 2018
Beyonce doing a step routine while saying ‘suck on my balls b*tch’ is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen. #Coachella2018 pic.twitter.com/xugENEsu0m— janessa (@zaintatts) April 15, 2018
Beyonce is officially the first artist to snatch the wig off the entire world. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/7KpCoI5wGb— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 15, 2018