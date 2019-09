We Will Never Find Out Who Bit Beyoncé — Or Crack These Other Unsolved Beyoncé Mysteries

There are fans. There are stans. And then, there’s the Beyhive. We mostly lay dormant, minding our business and watching old Beyoncé videos on Instagram and YouTube. Instagram posts in sets of three sustain us while we listen to past Beyoncé albums and patiently wait for our Queen to tell us to get in formation. Most recently, it happened when she announced that she and husband Jay-Z would be embarking on another joint tour, On The Run II . Fans quickly assembled to buy tickets during both, forcing the couple to add more tour dates to their lineup. It was a typical drill for the Hive. But then there are other moments where we are forced to suddenly go on the offensive and pull a show of force on behalf of our commander in chief. That is the case this week as the internet has devolved into a frenzy trying to figure out what may be one of most high profile investigations of the year, #WhoBitBeyoncé. And it’s likely to go unsolved.