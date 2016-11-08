Why Did Beyoncé's Mom Delete A Photo Of Solange & Jay Z In An Elevator?

Yesterday Tina Lawson (aka Beyoncé's Mom), posted a photo to Instagram featuring Solange and Jay Z hanging out together. She then promptly deleted it (though fans managed to get some screenshots before it came down). Why remove the cute family portrait? No one knows for sure, but the internet suspects it could be because the snapshot was taken inside an elevator.
For anyone not up on their Knowles family history, the elevator is a fraught location for Solange and her brother-in-law. In 2014 TMZ released footage of Solange getting physical with Jay Z in an elevator after the Met Gala. The family eventually released a statement on the incident, insisting, "At the end of the day families have problems and we're no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We've put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same."
But the moment still made a mark on pop culture, parodied by Family Guy and the CMT Music Awards. It seems like Lawson might have wanted to share a family moment with fans, and suddenly realized she didn't want to give the elevator jabs and references a reason for a comeback.
