Yes, Coachella Is Still Worth It

On top of all the typical and logistical issues that may come with an event like Coachella, this year’s event — the first since 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic — brought with it another layer of issues and questions to internally grapple with. First, around the necessity of it at all. For many people, the pandemic put a lot into perspective. Many people are still facing incredible hardships from over the past two years, including getting sick and losing their jobs and loved ones, making something like Coachella feel a little silly in comparison. And more specifically, this year’s festival elicited complicated feelings around being back at an event like this — one with big crowds, no masking requirements, and no vaccination or testing needed to attend — after staying indoors and being told to do essentially the opposite in order to keep everyone around us safe and healthy. Yes we’re fully vaccinated, but with COVID still very much present, is it actually even OKAY to be at an event like this?