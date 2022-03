Three months later, Tara woke up feeling sick and exhausted — only this time, she didn’t get better. "There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed or I’d make it out of bed only to drag myself to the couch. I had extreme fatigue, chest pain, muscle pain, headaches, palpitations. It felt like my organs were on fire," she shares. A year after her symptoms started, Tara’s respiratory issues became so severe that her lips turned blue and she was forced to go to the Emergency Room. When she explained that she'd had Covid to the on-call doctor, she was met with scepticism. The doctor ran some basic tests, implied that her symptoms were related to anxiety, and sent her home. "I was distraught, she says. "I was terrified I was not going to survive but I couldn’t cry, because every time I breathed, it felt like I was being stabbed.