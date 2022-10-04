Scarlett Johansson On Her Finger Tattoo & ‘Vintage’ Nail Polish

Scarlett Johansson: I've always been interested in skincare. When I talk to friends, they're like, 'Of course you're doing skincare.' Because I had problem skin, it's something I've been conscious of forever. When I was in my late 20s and after having my daughter, everything kind of narrowed, and I started thinking about how I wanted to spend my time because I have less of it. I thought, what would be fulfilling to me? The idea of having a startup and learning a new industry seemed like an exciting prospect.