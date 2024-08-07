NARS really set the standard for high-quality, performance beauty products. Even with the brand aesthetic alone, whenever I’d see NARS or interact with it, there’s a luxurious feeling and a high-fashion touch that I don’t think a lot of makeup brands have. They really set the tone for that elevated, artistic glam. François Nars did that so beautifully. And to know that NARS hasn’t engaged with beauty brand ambassadors since Naomi [Campbell] — so, for a long time! — I feel so proud and honored to be a part of this campaign and journey.