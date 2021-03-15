A Boa-Wearing Harry Styles Wins First Grammy, Immediately Gets Bleeped

As much as Harry Styles is loved and adored, the musician has only just picked up his very first win at the Grammy Awards in his solo career. The heartthrob's big moment was a special one, marked by his (new) signature feather boa, an eclectic mix of prints, and a special choice of words not suitable for live television.
Shortly after giving Grammy viewers a sexy and sleek rendition of "Watermelon Sugar" while also wearing a different but equally fancy feather boa — I think this is his new thing — Harry won the award for Best Pop Solo for the cheeky single. Surprised to have taken home the win in such a stacked category (he was up against Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift), the British singer shared a brief but very impactful speech.
Onstage, Styles thanked his record label as well as his collaborators on the song before commenting on how shocking his win was, calling his competition "fucking massive." Or, at least that what Harry stans think he said; like Lizzo before him, the singer was ultimately bleeped because this is live TV.
Harry Styles 1st Grammy Acceptance Speech ! pic.twitter.com/Nc4waJQjwv— hailey (@gxxthy) March 15, 2021
Harry Styles was bleeped out during his #Grammys acceptance speech. Apparently he said “all of these songs are fucking massive so thank you so much.”— Rebecca Lewis (@bexlewis361) March 15, 2021
While we can't be certain of exactly what Harry said — thanks a lot, CBS — what we did hear was quite nice. It's still wild to think that after releasing two wildly successful albums (his 2017 self-titled album and 2019's Fine Line), he's just now getting recognized at the Grammys, but better late than never. Just don't do it again, Recording Academy. We're watching you.