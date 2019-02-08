The 2019 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching, and while we can’t wait to find out who goes home with one (or more) of the coveted golden gramophones, what the hottest red carpet beauty trends are this year, and who the stars bring as their dates, the real treat comes during during the 2019 Grammys musical performances. After all, you can’t celebrate Music’s Biggest Night without some live music.
Though the Grammy nominations were, sadly, once again dominated by men, this year’s list of 2019 Grammy performers is refreshingly filled with some of the most prominent women artists, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, Brandi Carlile, and Miley Cyrus. (Ariana Grande will no longer be performing after producers axed her request to sing her new banger, "7 Rings," in its entirety.)
While we don’t know what the other artists are slated to perform just yet, we can assume they’ll belt out some of their hottest singles based on past years. (Get your “Havana”-inspired drink recipe together now.)
Of course, the new movers and shakers aren’t the only ones who get to have all of the fun on the Grammys stage. Music legends Dolly Parton and Diana Ross will also perform songs from their extensive catalogs. Additionally, Parton will sing some of the six new songs she wrote for the Netflix film, Dumplin’, which starred Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald.
Here's the full list of every single person performing at the 61st Grammy Awards.