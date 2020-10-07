Ulta Just Dropped A Massive 50%-Off Sale On Hair Products

If you're feeling bored with your hair, but don't want to act impulsively and book a cut and color, what you might need is a good product refresh. With a new arsenal of styling products — like a conditioning mask to revive your curls or a new hair dryer for a fresh, at-home blowout — you'll be loving your hair again, no pricey salon appointment required.
Luckily, Ulta Beauty just dropped a seasonal sale that makes it easy to stock up on your favorite hair products or shop the ones you've been meaning to try. The retailer's Gorgeous Hair Event is officially on, and all its top-selling brands are marked down to 50% off.
The Gorgeous Hair Event will be running through October 24th, with different deals and promotions dropping each day. You can start with today's 50%-off deals, which include all Klorane-brand shampoos and conditioners, Paul Mitchell's rotating 1-inch curling iron down (now just $50), and select Matrix Biolage nourishing hair masks.
If none of those pique your interest or hair needs, you can still save. On Ulta Beauty's landing page, you'll find a full calendar of hair-exclusive deals dropping in the coming days and weeks — and there are more than a few highlights. This Saturday, October 10th, Bumble & Bumble's cult-favorite Invisible Hair Oil goes on sale along with a BedHead hair crimper (which might be good to have on hand for this year's Zoom Halloween). Then on October 15th, you can snag DevaCurl's hand-shaped diffuser attachment and select styling products from the brand on super sale. The best deal of them all is happening on Sunday, October, 18th, when the luxe T3 hairdryer (a beauty editor favorite) will be price-chopped by half.
Below, you'll find today's top deals, so you can start strategizing your shopping plan.
