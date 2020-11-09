The styling tool that sold out within mere weeks of hitting the market and garnered a waitlist of 133,000 people is on sale right now. Down from its original price of $549, the Dyson Airwrap Styler — with all of its attachments for total styling versatility, so you can create smooth blowouts, curls, and waves without extreme heat — is currently selling for $499 for Amazon shoppers.
Yes, the price tag is still crazy expensive, but for a top-tier hot tool that never goes on sale, the $50 chop proves one of the most worth-it deals we've ever seen if you're already considering investing in the innovative styler. Plus, if you add up the cost of each styling tool this single gadget will replace in your current routine, the discount becomes a lot more enticing.
With its launch back in 2018, the Airwrap changed the way we approach at-home hairstyling. Using warm air instead of high heat, the self-twirling curling iron replaces the damaging temperatures for high-powered streams of wind that smooth your hair around a rotating barrel. The kit comes with a 1.2-inch barrel and a 1.6-inch barrel for curls or waves, plus two different smoothing brushes (one firm and one soft), a round volumizing brush, and a pre-styling blowdryer attachment.
The Dyson Airwrap Styler claims to work on all hair types and textures, which makes it a foolproof potential holiday gift: You can purchase it a lot more confidently, whether for yourself or someone else, knowing that it works for just about everyone. Plus, now you can get it with Prime shipping — so between that and the promise of minimizing heat damage, this is a true win-win scenario for you and your Zoom hair.
