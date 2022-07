When I style my hair, I always spray my head with #MyDefender heat protecting spray which surrounds the hair with a polymer, protecting the strands and helps to hold the curls so much longer. I had a body wave digital perm which gave my hair so much texture and personally think it’s the best, most modern perm someone can get. For my color, I use the Wicked Shadow 7 which has a green ash base that controls the color changes that happen during the perm. When I curl my hair, the Gamma+ Korner XL wand that is skinnier at the base and wider at the end so I don’t have to wrap my hair around twice. When I really want to have a hair moment, I use the T3 BodyWaver to achieve perfect curls and always finish every look with the #MyPower hair spray that works best for my hair type because it has the texture and grip.