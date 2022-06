Yuna’s Cool & Style-Centric Beauty Routine

Normally on Saturday nights when we don’t have any plans, we’ll stay in and Adam would be on his PS5 playing a game and I will be watching. Or, we would pick a movie to watch together. Before going to bed, I feel like this would be a great time to pamper myself one last time this week with SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask . I like to put it in the fridge for a few hours before putting it on my face. Since the mask is usually soaked generously with serum, after I’m done with my 30-minute mask time, I would carefully remove it and fold it back into the packet, clip it, and keep it until the next time I want to reuse it. This way, I don’t just throw it away after one use, and I get to use it till the last drop.