This Is What Jake Gyllenhaal’s House Smells Like

Constantly being curious, too. One of the best pieces I ever got as an actor was from Chris Cooper in the first significant role I ever had, this film called October Sky. We were in the middle of this scene that I was really looking forward to — it was really dramatic and I got to fight with my dad [Cooper, in the film] — it was real acting, acting. I came into it thinking I knew what it was about and after the second take he just stopped me me and said, 'You're not listening. You need to listen; you'll find something there.' I just started to listen to what he was saying in the scene, it was just that simple. All of a sudden, the things he was saying started to hit me in a way that I knew what to say, and it came out of me that way. It was a huge lesson to me, about taking away everything else and really listening to the person in front of you and then responding accordingly. With acting, that's the craft. I encourage people who are in that space, who are getting attention or whatever, to stick to that.