My first thought was Damn, this is one chunky tool. My second? Thank God it’s not as heavy as it looks. In fact, the 2.0 is lighter than many hairdryers I’ve tried and just as light as the Dyson Airwrap (which I have borrowed from a friend in the past). It is corded but has a 360° swivel mechanism so it's easy to maneuver around your head. Unlike other blowdry brushes on the market, Amika’s is oval-shaped (rather than round) to boost root lift. It also has two types of bristles: long nylon, ball-tip bristles (like you would find on a normal hairbrush) to detangle and smooth the hair, and short, spiky bristles to increase bounce. This is all embedded in a smooth, tourmaline-coated barrel to further minimize frizz. This is a must for me — my hair is very fine and naturally dries with a wave and plenty of frizz, especially during the humid summer months. I was hoping that the 2.0 would be able to smooth some of this frizz down, cut out my need for straighteners, and help add some oomph and volume to my ends.