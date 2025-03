Dyson Is Finally Unveiling This Salon-Only Tech To The Masses (& In New Colorways)

If you’re looking for a spring hair refresh, look no further: Dyson is kicking spring off with a fresh drop of hair tech , including a new tool that was only recently available for hairstylists: the Supersonic r . You may have seen this hairdryer in salons already, but this pro-exclusive piece of technology is finally available for you to use at home. The Supersonic r (the lowercase r is a nod to the device’s elongated, slightly curved shape) is, in short, a smaller and lighter version of the OG Supersonic, but is truthfully so much more than just a sleek offshoot. The one-of-a-kind shape delivers precise airflow and unparalleled control (when I’ve seen stylists use it, it’s as if the device is an extension of their hand), with an ergonomic design that ensures maximum comfort during use. This matters, regardless of whether you’re styling multiple heads of hair or just your own.