Dyson Is Finally Unveiling This Salon-Only Tech To The Masses (& In New Colorways)

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I consider myself somewhat of a Dyson whisperer at Refinery29; I’ve tested several of its bestselling hair tools (including one for long-haired pets) as well as its debut range of hair styling products, which dropped last year. And as much as my wallet would love to say otherwise, I can confidently say that the brand’s innovations are worth every penny.
If you’re looking for a spring hair refresh, look no further: Dyson is kicking spring off with a fresh drop of hair tech, including a new tool that was only recently available for hairstylists: the Supersonic r. You may have seen this hairdryer in salons already, but this pro-exclusive piece of technology is finally available for you to use at home. The Supersonic r (the lowercase r is a nod to the device’s elongated, slightly curved shape) is, in short, a smaller and lighter version of the OG Supersonic, but is truthfully so much more than just a sleek offshoot. The one-of-a-kind shape delivers precise airflow and unparalleled control (when I’ve seen stylists use it, it’s as if the device is an extension of their hand), with an ergonomic design that ensures maximum comfort during use. This matters, regardless of whether you’re styling multiple heads of hair or just your own.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All buttons have been designed to be within a thumb’s reach (no awkward wielding here), and the r comes with all the attachments you would expect from a Dyson dryer: a concentrator nozzle, wide-tooth comb, flyaway tool, diffuser, and a powerful air attachment to boost airflow. (Also new to the r: A specially-designed motor and smart sensors that automatically tailor the speed and temperature for each attachment.) At $569.99 (a slight increase from the Supersonic Nural’s $499.99 price tag), the Supersonic r is indeed an investment, but one that is bound to pay off in dividends if you’re serious about hair health, DIY salon-quality blowouts, and fewer hand cramps in 2025.
shop 5 products
But that’s not all: Dyson not only unveiled the Supersonic r in a gorgeous shade of matte pale pink with rose metallic accents (a from-the-vault colorway that was offered in a limited run a year ago), but has reimagined its entire suite of hair tools in the same ultra-covetable colorway. In other words, if you haven’t yet treated yourself to the Airwrap, Supersonic Nural, or Airstrait, now’s your chance to shop it in its prettiest hue yet — while they’re still in stock.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT