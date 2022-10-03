Dyson’s New Attachment Turns Your Vacuum Into A Pet-Grooming Machine

For myriad reasons, it was love at first sight when I first met my rescue pup Miso at a shelter in Queens, New York. However, it’s true that such otherworldly beauty does require maintenance. He is a regular at the groomer, and his home beautification routine consists of a biweekly wash using Wild One’s eucalyptus-peppermint shampoo as well as daily brushing with either a dual-ended brush or a Pet Teezer. However, Dyson is coming through for pet parents everywhere with its latest launch: the Pet Grooming Kit.
Now, Miso is no stranger to the Dyson lifestyle: We share my Supersonic for wash-day blowouts, and I use my V11 vacuum several times a week to clean up the tufts of white fur that constantly scatter my apartment’s floor. Now, as any pet parent knows, persistent shedding isn’t just an eyesore; it can also be a nightmare for those who suffer from allergies to dander and pollen. In typical Dyson fashion, the brand’s team of engineers and microbiologists went to work to design a practical solution that would fit seamlessly in busy pet parents' lives, and after researching a variety of animals (including common household pets like dogs and cats), the Pet Grooming Kit was born.
Harnessing Dyson’s mastery of all things airflow, the Pet Grooming Kit is an innovative retractable brush attachment that is engineered to whisk away your dog’s loose hairs, pet dander, and microscopic skin flakes in a matter of passes. (FYI, the attachment is compatible with the V7, V8, Cyclone V10, V11, Digital Slim, Outsize, V12 Detect Slim, and V15 Detect models.)
Right off the bat, Dyson makes it clear that this tool isn't for every four-legged friend. It's specifically designed for dogs with medium to long fur and isn't suitable for pups with a wooly coat — this includes poodles, bichon frisés, and pulis. It's also not designed for puppies, and it is ideal for dogs that aren't disturbed or frightened by vacuums. Some tech specs to note: The flexible metal bristles are superthin for easy gliding, and they are placed at a 35-degree angle to trap and grab loose hairs that would otherwise end up on your couch, rug, and dark clothing.
As with any other Dyson vacuum attachment, you can simply press the button at the base to release the existing head and snap on the extendable hose and groom tool to transform your vacuum into a high-tech pet brush. When powered on, the Pet Grooming Tool can simultaneously be used to brush and vacuum up loose bits of fur, which makes cleanup virtually nonexistent. (The brand also notes that you can brush your pup with the vacuum turned off if needed, and step away to suck up the accumulated fur from the brush head into the vacuum chamber.)
When it came down to testing, Miso was definitely skeptical. He doesn't really mind it when I use my Dyson vacuum around the house, but getting up close and personal with it was a new experience. (For this reason, I highly recommend this as a two-person job, with one person holding/encouraging your pet, and the other focused on brushing.) I will say, once Miso warmed up to the contraption, the amount of fur it caught was truly astonishing. (The photo above is maybe half of what ended up on the brush.) It did take more patience (and treats) than my normal brush, but I couldn't argue with the results. Miso's fur looked like he just got a tip-to-tail Airwrap blowout, and the fact that I didn't need to vacuum around the area afterward was a huge plus. At $70 for the kit (which includes the quick-release brush tool and extension hose for easy wielding), it's not an inexpensive purchase but one that will get a lot of use if you have a high-maintenance dog like mine. In other words, who said an old(ish) vacuum can’t learn new tricks?
