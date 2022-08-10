ICYMI, This Cult-Favorite Hair Brand Now Makes Brushes For Your Dog

I take a lot of pride in my thick, healthy brunette waves (made possible by brands like Ceremonia and Crown Affair), but in this house, I know I’m playing for second when it comes to best hair. That honor undoubtedly belongs to my ten-pound Pomeranian mix, Miso. I obviously think he’s the most stunning creature on this earth, and it’s true that he did in fact, wake up like this. While he is blessed with a lustrous double coat of white fur and adorable patches the color of an oat milk latte, regular shampoos and trips to the groomer help him look and feel his best. (In fact, he loves bathtime and never makes a single peep as I lather and rinse.)
Brushing, however, has historically been more of a struggle. His long coat is prone to tangles and knots, which any human knows isn’t exactly fun to get out. After years of using a simple wire-and-soft bristle brush, leave it to Tangle Teezer to offer a solution made with pet parents in mind.
If you’re not familiar with the handheld, palm-sized Tangle Teezer, here’s a ten-second intro: The British brand was founded in 2007 on a mission to create the best detangling brush ever. (The founder, Shaun Pulfrey, even appeared on the BBC program Dragons’ Den, the British inspiration for Shark Tank.) The soft, spiky bristles make detangling less painful and is less damaging to strands overall. Earlier this year, the brand (which still manufactures in the U.K.) unveiled the Pet Teezer, a brush that offers the same detangling benefits as the iconic Tangle Teezer, but for our four-legged companions.
Featuring the same bright, stylish colorways that people loved from Tangle Teezer, Pet Teezer immediately caught Miso’s eye as soon as I unboxed it. The small size (perfect for pint-sized breeds) comes in a tonal blue color, and a larger Pet Teezer is available in a wider variety of color options. (There’s even a Pet Teezer just for puppies and for our feline friends, too.) Right off the bat, I loved how lightweight the brush was and how it felt in my hand. The flexible bristles and ergonomic design allowed for easier glide through dense fur without any tugging or pulling, which I know Miso appreciated. However, the truly genius part of the brush is the varying length of the bristles, which work to remove loose hair in both the top coat and undercoat – i.e. the stuff that your fur baby typically sheds onto literally every surface of your home. Best of all, the design of the brush allowed me to get into sensitive areas like the backs of his ears and tail to trap knots before they morph into larger, matted bits of fur.
After doing a full pass of the Pet Teezer, I was blown away at how fluffy and soft Miso's coat was. (He was basically cloud-like.) Tufts of white fur had accumulated in the brush with barely any effort at all. It was also really easy to clean the brush after use, which I appreciated – I sometimes use a plastic fork to get fur out of the soft bristles of his other brush, which isn't exactly...chic.
Unsurprisingly, I'm not the only pet parent who's a fan: "I felt awful that my poodle mix was always stressed while being combed," shares one Amazon reviewer. "[It's] absolutely amazing for sensitive, small to medium size dogs — this has changed the game." "After using Tangle Teezer for myself for a decade — and loving it — I saw that they had a pet brush," shares another satisfied dog mom. "It's made brushing much easier on us both, and not only takes out any knots in her beautiful Maltese silky hair, but goes all the way thru her coat."
At $12 for the small brush and $14 for the larger size (or $24.60 for a bundle including a Pet Teezer for pup and Tangle Teezer brush for you), it's relatively affordable compared to other brushes you'll find online or at your local store. If you want to give your dog a Westminster-worthy coat, then this is definitely the brush for you. Your move, Mason Pearson...
