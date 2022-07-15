Crown Affair’s Dianna Cohen On Creating An Intentional Hair-Care Brand

What has been your biggest business challenge to date?

"Well, it's so funny, you asked me earlier, like, what was starting your business like? Because I go back in my head, and I'm just like, the world is so different [now]. Like, everything [pre-pandemic] felt like endless possibilities. And I think just one of the challenges now is the reality of the world. It’s just a strange time right now with everything going on, and it’s the most important thing as a leader to put people first. Creating that space for my team is really important.