You should also look into your product’s biodegradability credentials – this shows the ability of ingredients to be broken down quickly and completely by bacteria and other living organisms, therefore preventing pollution (Bonacure products are between 88% and 99% biodegradable). Packaging-wise, there are many ways in which a brand can pledge to make your haircare sustainable. Scour the packaging to find the percentage of plastic that is recyclable. Bonacure Clean Performance is made of up to 97% recycled plastic and uses 72% less plastic on all the shampoo and conditioner caps. Recycling plastics helps the environment by reducing greenhouse gases, preventing ocean pollution and reducing the use of natural resources. Knowing this information about products can help you make decisions that are good not just for you but also for the environment.

