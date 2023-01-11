You can section your hair with clips if you have the time, but I usually skip that step because #lazy. Instead, I began by taking a small section of my hair and gently pressing it in the iron from the mid-lengths down. (I don’t like to start waves right at the crown, and prefer to leave the ends straight for a more natural, cool-girl kind of vibe.) I’m not the best — but also not the worst! — when it comes to styling my own hair, but even I was surprised at how easy it was to use the Mermade waver. I have a *lot* of hair and it usually takes me around 15 minutes to do my entire head. However, because I was able to spend less time maneuvering the iron — the design literally allows you to just clamp sections and keep moving — it took me maybe five minutes to do my whole head. That’s unheard of. With the Mermade waver, all I needed to do was to feed my hair into the barrels, leave it for a few seconds, and carefully open the clamp and remove the iron so as to not disturb the shape of the wave I just created. It truly couldn't be easier.