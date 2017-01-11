These Tools May Look Odd, But They Work Wonders On Curly & Natural Hair

When it comes to curly and textured hair, there are two types of people. First, you have the ones that go with the flow, allowing their strands to be free, to do their own thing, to be their own
person lock of hair.
Then, you have the rest of us. We're product obsessed — and count on every inch of prime real estate in our bathrooms to be completely covered in hair masks, oils, and every brand of curl cream you can imagine. The motto of the product obsessed is simple: There is no such thing as enough. But it doesn’t stop there — far from it.
New hair tools, from diffuser tips to advanced steamers, are constantly popping up, threatening to rip the cash right from our pockets and take up more (already) non-existent storage space from our bathrooms. Though my sanity occasionally mourns the simpler days of yore, I can’t deny that the latest advances catering to curly and kinky textures are giving me a retail therapy high.
Ahead, a look at some of the gadgets and gizmos that have caught my eye recently — and are begging for those last few inches of space under my sink.