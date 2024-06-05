So often, hair inspiration comes courtesy of celebrities and their hairstylists. We all love seeing what hair trends are popping up, directly from the world's top colourists and stylists.
But if we're being really honest with ourselves, it's far more gratifying to spot a chic person on the street in our hometowns and know that their look is perhaps within reach. When we're looking for inspiration for our next big style switch-up, we often turn to street style galleries to learn what's trending right now that might actually be achievable for us.
Most recently, we turned our attention to the street style in Sydney during Australian Fashion Week. With some of the country's most stylish people in attendance, we were particularly struck by the ways people styled their hair. Where we may usually look to the specific cut, colour, or hair length, we zoomed out to look at the bigger picture.
What emerged, were inspired styling choices like wet-look bobs, buttons sewn into cornrows, and the return of the spiky messy bun. We also noted that silver hair embellishments were everywhere, with silver clips of all shapes and sizes worn in excess. To see a few of our favourite hair styling tricks that Aussies are embracing this winter, keep on scrolling.