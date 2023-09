Wait, Did You All Hate My Bob Haircut?

Qualified aesthetician and beauty writer, Alicia Lartey , who has afro hair, recently got a silk-pressed bob: “I had really long, thick, curly hair and I just could not do it anymore,” she tells me. “I wanted a style that would look good when curly and short. I also wanted it to be a tiny bit more androgynous as I got to terms with my sexuality this year, and it gave me more of a reach into the non-binary aspects of me.” Hair is a thing of pride for Lartey and it allows her to explore her personality. “My bob makes me feel like I’m in charge. I feel like I could run an entire empire when my bob is in tip top condition. I get to spend more time living and not focusing on my hair as much, too.” Freelance beauty editor and content creator Rebecca Fearn agrees that the bob is liberating: “My hair looks so much healthier, thicker and shinier — and that’s the hair I want to have. I had a really short bob at one time and now I have more of a longer one. But it’s a vibe and I love it. It’s the hairstyle that makes me feel most confident.”