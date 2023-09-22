Wait, Did You All Hate My Bob Haircut?

Dr Bradley says that these reflections on hair’s social connections is one way to make sense of public reactions to some women cutting their hair. “The example of Britney Spears shaving her head in 2007 always comes to mind when examining public responses to hair cutting, since this was seen by many as a clear sign of mental illness, but we could easily have interpreted this act as one of personal freedom or resistance,” says Dr Bradley. Of course, sometimes, we may read too much into hair symbolism, adds Dr Bradley. “For some women, short hair might simply be a practical choice, as a more manageable hairstyle for certain professions, or for mothers with young children who like to grab and chew on everything within arms reach.”