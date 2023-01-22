13 Bob Haircut Trends That’ll Be Everywhere This Year

We're only a few weeks into 2023 and already spoilt for choice when it comes to selfie-worthy haircut trends.
Just recently, for example, we spotted the oval layer haircut. Taking inspiration from the '90s, each layer is cut and styled in a way that looks like oval shapes hugging the face from the mid-lengths to the ends. Then came '70s shapes, the ultra-short afro and the curve cut (achieved by cutting the hair in a U or V shape with lots of flicky layers). But it's fair to say that nothing has outshone them all quite like the bob.
On TikTok, the hashtag #bobhaircut has amassed an impressive 459.8 million views and counting as hairstylists across the globe showcase all manner of styles, from the Italian bob (blunt and voluminous) to the boyfriend bob (super short and not for the faint of heart). And the classic cut just keeps on giving.
These 13 bobbed hair trends are a cut above the rest, according to London's hottest hair experts.
