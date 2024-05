We Asked Brands Why They Sell Tan Accelerators & Struggled To Get A Straight Answer

Keen to cut through the clever marketing, I reached out to multiple online retailers and brands via email to ask why they continue to sell tan accelerators despite the deadly risks of tanning. Twowere not willing to comment, and fourignored my request altogether. Ultrasun — which sells a tan activator with SPF 30, and an aftersun tan booster — did respond. The brand’s UK managing director, Abi Cleeve, told me, “Despite more awareness, we know from customer feedback and the data in the market that many customers still want to tan, especially when they’re on their main holiday each year.” Cleeve added, “These are the hardest group to reach in terms of the need to protect from UV rays, and it’s important that in the first instance we strive to meet them where they are. We want to offer options that customers will use whatever their stage in understanding UV protection.”