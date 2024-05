The Vitamin D Myth Discouraging Black People From Wearing Sunscreen

I can understand the need for clarification. To say that Black and brown people need the sun is an understatement. According to the NHS, those with darker skin are more likely to have a vitamin D deficiency , as increased melanin in the skin reduces a person’s ability to make vitamin D from sun exposure. Depression, fatigue, bone and joint pain, muscle cramps, and a low immune system are just some of the reported symptoms of a vitamin D deficiency, making it important for darker-skinned people, like myself, to acknowledge our increased risk. However, because of this, many “ anti-sunscreen conspiracy theorists ” are falsely purporting that those with a vitamin D deficiency should ditch sunscreen entirely, especially on TikTok where there is a reported anti-sunscreen movement.