The Vitamin D Myth Discouraging Black People From Wearing Sunscreen

Living in the UK can be “bad vibes” for various reasons and the country’s dark and gloomy winters are particularly miserable. It’s during the winter months when I and many Black and brown folk are encouraged to take vitamin D supplements to support our immune health and stabilise our mood. “We know that skin of colour is not very good at converting UV rays into vitamin D, therefore most people with Black and brown skin in the UK are vitamin D deficient and should supplement throughout the year, especially during the winter months,” explains Dr Phillips. Dr Phillips adds that while the majority of vitamin D is absorbed by the skin, its effects benefit the entire body.