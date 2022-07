Love Island’s Misogyny Is Putting The ‘Real’ In Reality TV

For once, Love Island is 'reality' TV with an emphasis on reality. While it is jarring to see it on the show, this sort of misogyny is par for the course for a lot of women. The way women are treated in online spaces , on dating apps and in person is not a stretch from the behaviour we’re seeing in the villa. Research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that UK traffic to online incel sites, where misogyny runs rife, increased from 114,420 monthly visits in March 2021 to 638,505 in November of the same year. These online platforms are radicalising young boys and men, normalising misogynistic behaviour across the spectrum and allowing it to bleed into the real world and into shows like Love Island. Violence against women is increasing and our rights are being eroded in real time. Misogyny is everywhere. A lot of us have dated a Davide or a Dami or a Luca and have felt berated, controlled and gaslit throughout the relationship. It may seem like a small issue but it can have a serious knock-on effect for our confidence, our independence and our safety.