Why Are Reality TV Shows So Obsessed With Romanticising Our Exes?

In The One That Got Away, one contestant, without a hint of irony, prefaces her first encounter with the portal by telling the viewer that her past relationships were toxic because she always put them before herself. Um, did we hear that right? The past was toxic. So surely that's one place you wouldn't revert to for a potential partner? Later she readies herself eagerly, excited to meet whatever old crush will step out. Another contestant broke up her years-long relationship with her partner because he still lived at home with his parents. When he comes through the portal to ask her to “dig deep down and see if [she’ll] give [him] another shot”, her eyes glitter at the grand gesture, rather than taking into consideration that nothing has changed and they will still come up against the same speed bumps. There’s no doubt that this mentality of romanticising the past can lead to unhealthy behaviour that either involves forgiving people for previous toxicity or incompatibility, all for the sake of finding ‘your person’.