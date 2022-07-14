Why Are Reality TV Shows So Obsessed With Romanticising Our Exes?

One instance where The One That Got Away does undoubtedly shine is with New Yorker and gay travel blogger Jeff, who didn’t come out until the age of 21. He struggled to feel accepted right up to that point, after which he found a new lease of life, gained confidence and embraced his authentic self. During the course of the show, he not only reconnects with an individual he went to school with (during the time he was still hiding his sexuality and expressed feeling much internal shame), but also another individual who was instrumental in supporting him when he came out. There are beautiful and emotional moments here, which show the power of reflection to give you an indication of how far you’ve come, or give you the ability to re-experience a painful period with renewed joy, or foster a bond that you previously had no emotional capacity for before. There is a huge difference between this, and settling for fear of loneliness, or letting the passage of time give you rose-tinted glasses.