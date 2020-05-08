1 In 5 People Admit To Texting Their Ex During Quarantine

Ashley*, 36, has heard from two exes in the past couple of months. She ignored one, but responded to the other. "He hit me up over Instagram with 'Hope you are doing well with everything going on and Charlie [my dog] is hanging on too.' I responded because he was truly sweet man, and just seemed a little lost," Ashley said. "I also wasn’t super burned by him or the ending of our romance, so I knew I wouldn’t be putting myself at emotional risk."