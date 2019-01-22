Written on the rim of each person’s plate is a question to ask their former love. The likes of "Were we good together?" and "Were you too posh for me?" accompany the entrees, and those gulps of wine, understandably, get a little bit bigger. Skip to the mains and we have Niall forced to ask Chloe what made her cheat, Jodie asking Jason whether or not they were really 'in love' and Scearcia enquiring about the quality of her and Steph's sex life. It gets deliciously tense and increasingly awkward. There's bickering, new tea is spilled, and truths are driven home for better and for worse. I know what you're thinking; Eating With My Ex sounds like everything you think you'd hypothetically want to go through for the sake of getting closure (or back together) with a past conquest, but have avoided because it's a) terrifying and b) far more enjoyable to watch someone else do that for you. I agree.