This liquid blush is my favorite piece in the line. It reminds me a little bit of the Glossier Cloud Paint but with SPF 50. It comes in four shades, all are pigmented and blendable and make my cheeks look believably flushed. There's a warm nude called Kirsty, named after DeRoest's friend and influencer Kirsty Godso who is "terrified of blush," according to DeRoest. "It's a gateway to blush because it errs on more of a neutral nude that goes well with bronzer, if you like more of that natural look." There's a dusty rose called Behati, after friend of the brand and model Behati Prinsloo. I gravitate toward a baby pink called Elodie, named after Francis' young daughter and the color her cheeks turn when she blushes. Then there's Giselle, a rich berry that's the brightest and most pigmented of the bunch. All shades work on your lips as well. Extra sun protection there is a huge plus.