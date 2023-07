SPF Cocktailing Is Trending For Summer — But Dermatologists Hate It

If your FYP is anything like mine, you’ve likely seen a new trend that seems to be a good idea — namely combining your sunscreen with all manner of different products, from concealer to highlighter. When the concept of 'SPF cocktailing' first flooded TikTok in particular, it felt like an easy way to skip a couple of steps, maximize time and to get the most benefits from your skincare and makeup products. But it does raise some important questions: What exactly happens to that all-important SPF number if you add another layer into the mix? Is sunscreen still effective when combined with other products in your routine? And ultimately, will it keep you protected?