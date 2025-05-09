Does Tatcha’s $64 Sunscreen Live Up To The Hype?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Tatcha makes some of the most luxurious skincare in my cabinet, but when it comes to daily essentials, nothing is more important than sunscreen. Mineral formulas are usually my go-to (I’m acne-prone and find they tend to break me out less than their chemical counterparts), and Tatcha’s The Silk Sunscreen is among my latest favorites.
My introduction to the brand’s sunscreens came via the Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen SPF 35 — the one in the blue tube — which has a creamier, putty-like texture and chemical filters at play. I liked it, sure, but craved something lighter for year-round wear. Summer’s just around the corner, and my oily complexion struggles with heavier formulas (although to be clear, I’ll take a few zits over UV damage any day).
Enter, The Silk Sunscreen. It reminds me of those from my favorite Japanese brands (Tatcha formulates several products in Japan, though this is not one of them), which are fluid-thin in consistency and absorb instantly. In addition to zinc oxide, the formula features silk extract (yes, really — it’s naturally rich in amino acids), niacinamide (my go-to for pore-clarifying and brightening), and squalane for moisture and barrier support. (It recently got a packaging upgrade and now joins Tatcha’s family of Silk Serum, Silk Cream, and Silk Canvas primer. And while the formula itself hasn’t changed, it’s still a popular (if not a little divisive — more on that later) pick among high-end SPF.
A common pain point with mineral sunscreens is that the filters (usually zinc or titanium oxide) often leave a chalky white cast, especially on darker skin tones. I have medium olive skin, and found that the Silk Sunscreen blended in impressively well without a trace. However, it doesn’t work as seamlessly for everyone. Content creator and cosmetic chemist Esther Olu posted a viral review showing the product leaving a ghostly pallor on her skin. (Tatcha, please make a darker tinted version!)
Now for the big, expensive elephant in the room: this stuff is pricey — admittedly, too pricey at $64 for 1.7 fluid ounces. Still, it’s one of the most luxurious sunscreens I’ve ever used, and I can’t lie: I genuinely love it. If you’re a Tatcha stan or have bougie taste in sunscreen, it’s definitely worth trying or gifting. The texture and finish feel incredible, — soft and diffused with oil control — and it layers flawlessly under makeup. (My everyday routine is a sheer skin tint and cream blush, and this sunscreen helps both wear longer.) I legitimately look forward to using it every day, and it’s like experts say: The best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually want to wear.
