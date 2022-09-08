Meet Your Next Emotional Support Hand Cream

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We don't need to tell you that it's cold — just look at your hands. Are they cracked? Dry? In need of some TLC? After scrubbing and sanitising on repeat, there will inevitably come a time when you start to notice a patch of dry, peeling skin on the side of your index finger, or a tight, almost cracking sensation when you flex your palms. There's only one place for your mind to go after that: Must. Get. Hand. Cream.
As with most skincare products, your hand lotion is one of those things you want to be particular about. If you grab the first tube off the shelf, you might end up with greasy fingers or a lingering scent you can't stand. To help, we've rounded up the best hand creams to pop into the side pocket of your tote bag to keep your skin ultra soft. Find them all, ahead.
